Thompson RCMP search for missing 17-year-old

A 17-year-old boy in Thompson is missing and police are asking for help in the search.

Vance Miles was last seen on April 10 at his home on Westwood Drive in Thompson and was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

He is around 5’6″ and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or 204-677-6911. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or go to manitobacrimestoppers.com.