Toronto police seek to identify suspect after woman assaulted on TTC subway

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a woman was assaulted on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway train.

In a press release Thursday, Toronto police said on Feb. 25, a man “spit twice” on a woman while riding a TTC subway, travelling westbound from Broadview Station.

Police said the attack was unprovoked.

According to police, the man fled at Spadina station in an “unknown direction.”

Officers are now searching for a man between 25- and 35-years-old, standing five-foot-eight with a medium build.

Police said he was unshaven and was seen wearing a grey toque, a blue jacket, dark coloured blue jeans, sunglasses, black shoes and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.