Winter storm warning lifted for Winnipeg: Environment Canada

The City of Winnipeg is no longer under a winter storm warning.

Environment Canada officially lifted the warning for the city Thursday at 3 p.m.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for much of central Manitoba, including Grand Rapids, Island Lake, Poplar River, and the Swan River and Duck Mountain areas.

Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba have been under winter storm and blizzard warnings since Tuesday as a spring storm brought heavy snow combined with strong winds over the last two days.

Environment Canada had forecasted between 10 to 20 cm of snow to fall by Thursday morning in southern Manitoba, while earlier blizzard warnings for a section of southeastern Saskatchewan were lifted late Wednesday.

The national weather service was forecasting snow and blowing snow with amounts between five and 10 cm for Winnipeg later in the day, with another two cm of snow possible by Thursday night.

The weather agency said as of Thursday morning Winnipeg had received 25 cm of snow.

North winds gusting 40-60 km/h were expected for Winnipeg during the day Thursday, dropping to 30-50 km/h from the northwest through the night, according to Environment Canada’s forecast.

A number of highway closures remained in effect in southern Manitoba Thursday afternoon, including much of the Trans-Canada Highway from Winnipeg to the Saskatchewan border and the Perimeter Highway.

Environment Canada and other government agencies warned people to avoid driving, noting weather conditions could make travel conditions on area highways difficult or impossible.

For an updated list of road conditions and closures, visit manitoba511.ca.

Environment Canada said conditions should begin to improve on Friday, with winds tapering off and the heaviest snow moving into northern Ontario.

— with files from The Canadian Press

