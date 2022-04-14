Portage Diversion, Red River Floodway to be shut down as water recedes

Send this page to someone via email

The Portage Diversion and Red River Floodway are shutting down as water levels ease.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre say the Portage Diversion will cease operations on April 14th with the floodway discontinuing Friday.

According to the province, the forecast points to temperatures remaining near freezing until April 21, effectively delaying melting and runoff.

Flood forecasters plan on monitoring precipitation and snowfall amounts, and will update as the situation develops.

