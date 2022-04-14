Menu

Portage Diversion, Red River Floodway to be shut down as water recedes

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 4:45 pm
The Red River on April 5 in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Red River on April 5 in Winnipeg. Randall Paul/Global News

The Portage Diversion and Red River Floodway are shutting down as water levels ease.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre say the Portage Diversion will cease operations on April 14th with the floodway discontinuing Friday.

Read more: Timing of blizzard couldn’t be worse as Manitoba communities try to stave off flooding

According to the province, the forecast points to temperatures remaining near freezing until April 21, effectively delaying melting and runoff.

Flood forecasters plan on monitoring precipitation and snowfall amounts, and will update as the situation develops.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba activates Red River floodway' Manitoba activates Red River floodway
Manitoba activates Red River floodway
