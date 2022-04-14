Calgary street sweepers ready to roll starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Step aside, robins, the true sign of spring’s arrival in Calgary is set to launch Monday.

That’s when the city’s annual spring clean-up program kicks off, with residential neighbourhoods starting to see street sweeping signs popping up this weekend.

“Residential street sweeping will start on Monday, April 18. Sweeping happens Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.” said Jim Fraser with Calgary roads.

“We’d like to thank citizens for their cooperation in removing vehicles from the roadway during street sweeping parking bans. Please ensure your vehicle is removed from the street during the community parking ban so our sweepers can clean the roadway.”

Sweeping will continue through the end of June, with crews removing debris like gravel from 16,000 kilometres of roads.

Tickets will be handed out to people who don’t move their cars.

“During street sweeping, the Calgary Parking Authority uses our camera equipped cars to enforce the residential restrictions, because they are a quick and efficient way to support every street sweeping operation that roads performs,” said the Calgary Parking Authority’s Todd Sullivan.

“It’s a good reminder that if you don’t move your vehicle, don’t think you avoided a ticket just because it isn’t on your windshield – you will likely see it in the mail a few days later.”

He adds working from home is no excuse.

“It is still necessary to get your car off the road and onto a driveway, into a garage, a back alley or laneway or a surface lot. It is important to remember to check with owners of private surface lots before parking your vehicles there. Remember that the ban is in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on your scheduled sweeping day”

To find out when street sweeping is taking place in your community, you can visit Calgary.ca/sweep.