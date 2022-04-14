Kelowna police dog Jango locates discarded 9-mm gun following arrest

Kelowna police service dog Jango has earned his keep this week by chasing down an abandoned 9-mm gun.
During a traffic stop on April 8 at 4:43 p.m., police said a man left the scene on foot, only to be chased down a few blocks away.
“Evidence suggested that the suspect, who was known to carry firearms, may have dropped a firearm nearby,” RCMP said in a press release.
“Police Service Dog Jango was deployed and a search of the 1100-block of Sutherland Avenue resulted in locating a loaded 9 mm handgun in a backyard of a property and a few feet from an unlocked gate.”
RCMP members later learned that the property on which the firearm was recovered is frequented by young children and near a mall, a busy location for families.
“The highly trained Police Service Dog, Jango was instrumental in removing a gun from the streets of Kelowna and potentially keeping an innocent child from finding it,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.
A 39-year-old Kelowna resident will have his first court appearance will be on May 5, where he may face numerous charges under the Criminal Code, ranging from possession of a firearm to obstructing a peace officer.
