Ontario invests $1B for Scarborough Health Network infrastructure updates

The Ontario government has announced it is investing over $1 billion in “several” major redevelopment and expansion projects for Scarborough Health Network.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Thursday.

“Because of underfunding and neglect, the people of Scarborough have been forced to make do with aging hospital infrastructure with limited space to deliver the care they deserve,” Ford said.

The government said some of the funding will go towards a “new” Birchmount Hospital by making major renovations to the already existing facility.

As well, the money will also be used to expand emergency care services at Centenary Hospital, fund a new chronic kidney disease program at Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre and modernize surgical services and expand diagnostic imaging at General Hospital.

“This funding will build more capacity for Scarborough and surrounding communities as the province adds more hospital beds and health-care workers to ensure the health system is better able to respond to crisis,” the government said.