Easter weekend: What’s open and closed in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

After two Easters under strict COVID-19 measures in Nova Scotia, this year’s long weekend will allow for a bit more freedom, though health officials still warn of virus spread in large gatherings.

But some businesses and services in Halifax will have altered hours.

Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed this Easter weekend.

Groceries and NSLC

Atlantic Superstore: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17

Sobeys: closed Friday, April 15

Walmart: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17

NSLC: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17

Transit services

Halifax Transit says its buses will be on holiday schedules on Good Friday and there will be no ferry service that day.

Story continues below advertisement

The ferry will operate Saturday, and work holiday hours Sunday.

On Monday, both buses and ferries will return to a normal schedule.

Municipal services

Halifax Regional Municipality says some of its services will be altered for the holiday.

Garbage: collection services Friday, April 15, rescheduled for the next day; to resume regularly Monday.

Recreation: recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, April 15, Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18.

Parking: on-street parking is free on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18.

Shopping

Halifax Shopping Centre: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17

Mic Mac Mall: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17

Park Lane Mall: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17

Sunnyside Mall: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17

Dartmouth Crossing: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17

Attractions

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17

Museum of Natural History: closed on Friday, April 15 only

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic: closed on Friday, April 15 only

Halifax public libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries branches will be closed on Friday, April 15; Sunday, April 17; and Monday, April 18.

Story continues below advertisement