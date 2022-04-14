Menu

Canada

Easter weekend: What’s open and closed in Halifax

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Easter DIYs' Easter DIYs
Lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye shares easy Easter DIY entertaining and brunch ideas for the whole family.

After two Easters under strict COVID-19 measures in Nova Scotia, this year’s long weekend will allow for a bit more freedom, though health officials still warn of virus spread in large gatherings.

But some businesses and services in Halifax will have altered hours.

Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed this Easter weekend.

Groceries and NSLC

  • Atlantic Superstore: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
  • Sobeys: closed Friday, April 15
  • Walmart: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
  • NSLC: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17

Transit services

Halifax Transit says its buses will be on holiday schedules on Good Friday and there will be no ferry service that day.

The ferry will operate Saturday, and work holiday hours Sunday.

On Monday, both buses and ferries will return to a normal schedule.

Municipal services

Halifax Regional Municipality says some of its services will be altered for the holiday.

  • Garbage: collection services Friday, April 15, rescheduled for the next day; to resume regularly Monday.
  • Recreation: recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, April 15, Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18.
  • Parking: on-street parking is free on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18.

Shopping

  • Halifax Shopping Centre: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
  • Mic Mac Mall: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
  • Park Lane Mall: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
  • Sunnyside Mall: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
  • Dartmouth Crossing: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17

Attractions

  • Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
  • Museum of Natural History: closed on Friday, April 15 only
  • Maritime Museum of the Atlantic: closed on Friday, April 15 only

Halifax public libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries branches will be closed on Friday, April 15; Sunday, April 17; and Monday, April 18.

Click to play video: 'Easter dinner recipe ideas with Maddie and Kiki Longo' Easter dinner recipe ideas with Maddie and Kiki Longo
