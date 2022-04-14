Easter weekend: What’s open and closed in Halifax

After two Easters under strict COVID-19 measures in Nova Scotia, this year’s long weekend will allow for a bit more freedom, though health officials still warn of virus spread in large gatherings.
But some businesses and services in Halifax will have altered hours.
Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed this Easter weekend.
Groceries and NSLC
- Atlantic Superstore: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
- Sobeys: closed Friday, April 15
- Walmart: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
- NSLC: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
Transit services
Halifax Transit says its buses will be on holiday schedules on Good Friday and there will be no ferry service that day.
The ferry will operate Saturday, and work holiday hours Sunday.
On Monday, both buses and ferries will return to a normal schedule.
Municipal services
Halifax Regional Municipality says some of its services will be altered for the holiday.
- Garbage: collection services Friday, April 15, rescheduled for the next day; to resume regularly Monday.
- Recreation: recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, April 15, Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18.
- Parking: on-street parking is free on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18.
Shopping
- Halifax Shopping Centre: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
- Mic Mac Mall: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
- Park Lane Mall: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
- Sunnyside Mall: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
- Dartmouth Crossing: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
Attractions
- Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17
- Museum of Natural History: closed on Friday, April 15 only
- Maritime Museum of the Atlantic: closed on Friday, April 15 only
Halifax public libraries
All Halifax Public Libraries branches will be closed on Friday, April 15; Sunday, April 17; and Monday, April 18.
Comments