Inquiry commission to hear from N.S. RCMP officers who shot the killer

Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes Thursday.

According to the calendar, the Mass Casualty Commission is set to hear witness testimony from RCMP officers who shot at the killer at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., where the killer died.

Dr. Matthew Bowes, the province’s chief medical examiner, testified that the best explanation for fragments found in the killer’s head is that he fired a bullet into his own temple, while also saying he might have survived the injury for “minutes” at the Enfield, N.S., scene.

However, Bowes concluded the cause of death was from the gunshot wounds inflicted by the RCMP constables who opened fire shortly after 11:25 a.m. on April 19, 2020, after they happened upon the gunman at the gas station.

— With files from The Canadian Press.