Canada

Inquiry commission to hear from N.S. RCMP officers who shot the killer

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 8:23 am
WATCH LIVE: The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes Thursday.

Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes Thursday.

According to the calendar, the Mass Casualty Commission is set to hear witness testimony from RCMP officers who shot at the killer at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., where the killer died.

In Wednesday’s sitting, the public inquiry heard evidence that the gunman, after killing 22 people, shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.

Read more: N.S. mass killer likely shot himself as police were opening fire at gas station

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Matthew Bowes, the province’s chief medical examiner, testified that the best explanation for fragments found in the killer’s head is that he fired a bullet into his own temple, while also saying he might have survived the injury for “minutes” at the Enfield, N.S., scene.

However, Bowes concluded the cause of death was from the gunshot wounds inflicted by the RCMP constables who opened fire shortly after 11:25 a.m. on April 19, 2020, after they happened upon the gunman at the gas station.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

