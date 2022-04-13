Mass shooting inquiry: Commission to hear details about where killer was shot

Send this page to someone via email

The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes Wednesday.

According to the Mass Casualty Commission calendar, the inquiry will hear details from the killer’s rampage on Highway 224, which runs from Upper Musquodoboit to Sheet Harbour, N.S.

Commissioner Counsel Roger Burrill says the shooter left the Shubenacadie cloverleaf travelling south in Joey Webber's silver SUV at around 10:55, and arrived at Goulet's home within about 3 minutes. #MCC pic.twitter.com/kFrxMn1koM — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) April 13, 2022

It was also hear details from the scene at Enfield Big Stop, the gas station about 30 minutes from Halifax where the killer was shot by RCMP after claiming 22 lives.

The inquiry will hear witness questioning along with participant submissions on Wednesday.

In Monday’s sitting, the commission revealed the RCMP officer who was killed in the rampage was racing to support another officer when the fatal encounter with the gunman occurred near a highway interchange.

New documents showed Const. Heidi Stevenson died following a frantic exchange of gunfire with the killer, who had jumped a lane of traffic in his replica police vehicle in order to drive the wrong way down a highway ramp and slam into the Mountie’s cruiser. The incident took place on April 19, 2020, near Shubenacadie, N.S.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press.