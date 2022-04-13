Menu

Canada

Mass shooting inquiry: Commission to hear details about where killer was shot

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 8:34 am
WATCH LIVE: The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes Wednesday. 

The inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting resumes Wednesday.

According to the Mass Casualty Commission calendar, the inquiry will hear details from the killer’s rampage on Highway 224, which runs from Upper Musquodoboit to Sheet Harbour, N.S.

It was also hear details from the scene at Enfield Big Stop, the gas station about 30 minutes from Halifax where the killer was shot by RCMP after claiming 22 lives.

The inquiry will hear witness questioning along with participant submissions on Wednesday.

Read more: RCMP officer killed in Nova Scotia’s mass shooting died in exchange of gunfire

In Monday’s sitting, the commission revealed the RCMP officer who was killed in the rampage was racing to support another officer when the fatal encounter with the gunman occurred near a highway interchange.

New documents showed Const. Heidi Stevenson died following a frantic exchange of gunfire with the killer, who had jumped a lane of traffic in his replica police vehicle in order to drive the wrong way down a highway ramp and slam into the Mountie’s cruiser. The incident took place on April 19, 2020, near Shubenacadie, N.S.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

 

