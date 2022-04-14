SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Pfizer booster for kids 5 to 11 helps protect against Omicron variant, company says

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 14, 2022 7:32 am
Click to play video: '3rd COVID vaccine dose now recommended for immunocompromised kids aged 5 to 11' 3rd COVID vaccine dose now recommended for immunocompromised kids aged 5 to 11
WATCH: 3rd COVID vaccine dose now recommended for immunocompromised kids aged 5 to 11 – Jan 26, 2022

A third dose of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine produced significant protection against the Omicron variant in healthy children aged between five and 11 years in a trial, the companies said on Thursday.

Blood serum analysis of a few pediatric participants who received a booster dose in the study showed a 36-fold increase in Omicron neutralizing antibodies, the drug makers said.

Read more: Omicron XE variant: Here is what we know about this COVID hybrid strain

Neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 wild-type strain rose six-fold following the booster shot.

The mid-to-late stage study was testing the safety and immunogenicity of a 10 microgram booster dose in 140 healthy children aged five through 11 years.

Pfizer and its German partner said the data reinforces potential function of a third dose of the vaccine in maintaining high levels of protection against the virus in this age group.

Story continues below advertisement

The companies plan to apply for Emergency Use Authorization of a booster dose in the five-11 age group in coming days, with additional submissions to global regulatory agencies including the European Medicines Agency to follow.

Trending Stories

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 and those aged five through 11 years who are immunocompromised.

The agency at the time said it will weigh boosters for five to 11 year olds after more children receive two doses.

Click to play video: 'Vaccination rates stall for Canadian kids aged 5 to 11' Vaccination rates stall for Canadian kids aged 5 to 11
Vaccination rates stall for Canadian kids aged 5 to 11 – Jan 13, 2022

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), about eight million children aged between five and 11 in the United States are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, more than one million children in that age group are fully vaccinated, government data shows.

© 2022 Reuters
