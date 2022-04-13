Edmonton Oilers move on to Nashville after rough night in Minnesota

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping to once again come back strong from a lopsided loss.

On March 26, the Oilers were smoked 9-5 by the Calgary Flames. They responded by going 6-0-1 in their next seven games.

That run ended Tuesday night with a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers walloped by Wild

“I think we take it just one day at a time. I think we’ve won some pretty big games lately, too,” forward Derek Ryan told reporters in Nashville after Wednesday’s practice. “You’re defined by your latest moment in terms of your guys’ perspective, but we’re just moving toward the next game.”

“We’ve made a point of talking about ‘the day’s business’ and taking care of what’s immediately in front of you,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Story continues below advertisement

The next order of business is Thursday night’s road game against the Nashville Predators (listen on 630 CHED: Face-off Show 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.). The two teams are separated by only a point in the standings and both are fighting to secure a playoff spot.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers winning streak ends with shootout loss to Colorado

“It’s a tight race with a lot of good teams. (We’re) just having the mindset to try to do your best every game, whether it’s win or a loss, just move on and try to get two points the next game,” said defenceman Duncan Keith.

“It’s really hard to play well. It’s really hard to win,” said Ryan of road games in Nashville. “Every single night, every single game, it’s a huge task. It’s a huge battle.

“We’re doing everything we can to be at our best. Sometimes you’re not at your best. You have to learn from that, learn what you have to do differently to be prepared mentally and physically. Then you do that the next game.”

The Oilers beat the Predators twice at Rogers Place early this season, winning 3-2 in a shootout on January 27 and 5-2 on November 3.