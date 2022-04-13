3 arrested in attempt to throw contraband over wall at Bath Correctional Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say three people have been arrested after a receiving a report about individuals attempting to throw contraband over the exterior wall at the Bath Correctional Institution.

According to OPP officers with the Lennox & Addington County Detachment were called to the Bath Institution in Loyalist Township at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on scene they learned that correctional officers had apprehended three suspects and that a loaded firearm had also been seized.

The OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine Unit, OPP Penitentiary Squad, and the Correctional Service of Canada all assisted in securing the area.

As a result of an investigation, L&A County OPP have charged Shaqwan James, age 22, of North York, a 16-year-old male from Oshawa, and a 17-year-old male from Ajax with conspiracy to commit indictable offence, mischief, possession for the purpose of distributing and trespassing at a penitentiary.

The 17-year-old was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, while the 16-year-old was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer and a number of firearms-related offences.

All accused are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

