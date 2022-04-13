What’s open and closed Good Friday, Easter Monday in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara region

Send this page to someone via email

The Easter long weekend is upon us, which will bring a rare four-day holiday for some in the Hamilton area. Several businesses and services will be closed on either Good Friday (April 15), Easter Sunday (April 17) or Easter Monday (April 18)

Here’s a list of some things to know regarding what will and not be operating in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed on Friday and Monday.

Licensing and Bylaw Services: Licensing and bylaw phone queue line will be closed on Friday and Monday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Good Friday. Friday’s pickup will occur on Saturday (April 20.) Monday will be a regular collection day. (April 22) The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m. Community Recycling Centres and Transfer Stations will be closed Friday and Monday.

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule Friday and a regular schedule on Monday.

GO Transit: Trains and buses are operating on a Sunday schedule Friday and Sunday.

ATS DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday service hours on Friday and Monday. Subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Friday and Monday. ATS customer service will also be closed on Friday and Monday.

Ontario Works: The program, including the Special Supports, will be closed Friday and Monday. Phone service will resume on Tuesday.

Recreation centres: Closed on Friday and Monday.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Friday to Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches are closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

Social services: All Ontario Works offices, special supports, and the Housing Services office will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Senior centres: Closed Friday and Sunday. Senior Clubs will be running modified program schedules from Friday to Monday.

Arenas: Closed to public programming Friday, Sunday, and Monday.

Animal services: Closed Good Friday, Sunday and Easter Monday.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Open Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Closed Easter Monday.

Burlington

Government offices: Local government such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry, will be closed on Friday and Monday. Only snow removal and urgent services will be provided.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed all weekend, Friday through Monday. Emergencies can be called in to 1-888-264-3135.

Recreation centres: Some city pools, arenas and community centres will be operational on a limited schedule. Visit burlington.ca/dropinandplay for details. Some outdoor recreation facilities will also be open, weather permitting. Visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay for more information.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed on Friday and Monday.

Free parking: Available Friday and Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage, however, the Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays. Parking exemptions are required to park overnight on city streets and for longer than five hours. Visit burlington.ca/parkingexemptions for more.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate a holiday schedule Sunday. The downtown transit terminal, specialized dispatch and the administration office will be closed on April 15. Monday is a regular schedule.

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Parks, recreation and culture services: Administration offices are all closed on April 15 and 18.

Community centres: All older adult centres and arenas will either be closed or have reduced hours on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

St. Catharines Museum; Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities will be closed on Good Friday but open the rest of the long weekend between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Catharines Transit; Niagara Falls Transit: Both services will operate on a holiday schedule for Good Friday.

Welland Transit: No daytime or evening service Friday.

Shopping

Canada Post: Outlets will be closed Friday and Monday.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open on April 15 and 18, but not all. Easter hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: Most major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday but open Easter Monday.

However, there are exceptions for shopping centres designated by the province as tourist attractions including retailers in Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West, the Distillery District and in Niagara Falls.

Closed on Friday and Sunday:

Eastgate Square

Lime Ridge Mall

The Centre on Barton

The Pen Centre

Fairview Mall

Mapleview Centre

Burlington Centre

Open on Friday and Sunday:

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart: Most Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed but the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive will be open on Friday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Stores will be closed on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

LCBO: Stores will be closed Friday and Sunday.

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on the holiday Friday and Sunday, including the Niagara Parks Power Station, Journey Behind the Falls, Botanical Gardens, Butterfly Conservatory and all the nature and garden parks and centres. However, some heritage sites like the McKenzie Printery, Whirlpool Aero Cars, Niagara City Crews and McFarland House will be closed. Also, some dining spots like the Whirlpool Restaurant and Legends On The Niagara will be closed.

More details on Easter weekend hours for Niagara Falls attractions can be seen on the Niagara Parks website.

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions will be open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday including:

Ripley’s Aquarium (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets needed).

Toronto Zoo (9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets needed).

Art Gallery of Ontario (generally closed on Monday’s but open for Family Day starting at 10:30 a.m. Tickets needed).

Ontario Science Centre (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets required).

Royal Ontario Museum (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets required).

Family Fun Fest is merging with Kids Fest and is happening at the International Centre in Mississauga, Hall 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Evergreen Brickworks, Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo.