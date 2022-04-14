Ukrainian girl, 9, pens letter to mom who died: ‘We will meet in heaven’

Send this page to someone via email

A heartbreaking letter penned by a young Ukrainian girl to her deceased mother is touching hearts worldwide after it was shared to Twitter.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser and former deputy minister at Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, shared a photo of the letter earlier this week, which was written in a day planner.

Here's the letter from 9-old girl to her mom who died in #Borodianka. "Mom! You're the best mom in the whole world. I'll never forget you. I wish you'll get in Heaven and be happy there. I'll do my best to be a good person and get in Heaven too. See you in Heaven! Galia xx". pic.twitter.com/07l7vfQxM4 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 8, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The note was written on March 8 by a nine-year-old girl by the name of Galia, just weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine.

It’s unclear how Gerashchenko came into possession of the letter.

Read more: Ukraine investigating reports Russia may have used chemical weapons in Mariupol

Her mother was killed in Borodyanka, a Ukrainian city that has faced horrific conditions since the attack began.

“Mum, this letter is your present,” she wrote, according to a translation of the letter. “…If you think that you nurtured me for no reason, you are not right. Thank you for the 9 years of my life. Thank you so much for my childhood. You are the best mother in the world! I will never forget you! I wish you happiness in heaven. I wish you to go to heaven. We will meet in heaven. I will try to behave myself to go to heaven. Kissing you.”

Ukrainian officials are still counting the death toll in Borodyanka, but officials put “conservative” estimates at 5,000, the Guardian reported.

2:17 Drone footage shows extent of destruction as Ukrainians return to Borodyanka Drone footage shows extent of destruction as Ukrainians return to Borodyanka

Last Thursday, investigators found 26 bodies among rubble in Borodyanka. Ukrainian troops were able to recently regain control over the city from Russian troops, according to Reuters. As of Monday, local rescuers were still attempting to find missing residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the destruction in Borodyanka “much more disastrous” than in the neighbouring city of Bucha, which made headlines as an example of extreme brutality upon Russia’s withdrawal from the area in late March.

Borodyanka yesterday.

The emergency response service is clearing the rubble following the Russian bombardment of civilian residential blocks.

This is the worst ruined city in the Kyiv region. pic.twitter.com/e3YN1PkoRI — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 13, 2022

In a tweet, Illia Ponomarenko, a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, called Borodyanka “the worst ruined city in the Kyiv region.”

Advertisement