COVID-19: HKPR reports Northumberland County death, outbreak at Central East Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a death, 78 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, additional hospitalizations and a new outbreak over the past 48 hours, according to an update released Wednesday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following case data:

New lab-confirmed cases: 78 since the Monday, April 11 update — 28 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 48 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 106 since the pandemic was declared — a death was reported in Northumberland County, the first death reported since March 30, and the 30th overall in 2022. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 75 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes (18 in 2022), 30 in Northumberland County (12 in 2022) and one in Haliburton County (none in 2022). On March 11, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: There have been 106 hospitalized cases reported in 2022 — four additional admissions since Monday’s update — with 48 in Kawartha Lakes (one more), 52 in Northumberland County (three more) and six in Haliburton County (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five patients as of noon Wednesday (down from six Tuesday), with all five identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission.

Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported 13 hospitalized cases with two in an intensive care unit (one more). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Story continues below advertisement

Active lab-confirmed cases: 227 — down from 229 reported on Monday. Among the 227 active cases are 119 in the Kawarthas, 100 in Northumberland County and eight in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Cumulative cases: 4,363 in 2022. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,179 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 458 cases.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.”

Story continues below advertisement

A new outbreak was declared late Monday at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay in Units 6D and 3B. The province on Monday reported 17 active cases among inmates. The outbreak comes after the prison endured a three-month outbreak among multiple units that at its peak had 269 cases reported on Jan. 31. The outbreak was declared over on March 30.

Active outbreaks (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Applefest Lodge retirement home in Brighton: Declared April 8.

retirement home in Brighton: Declared April 8. Caressant Care Mary long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. Executive director Lisa Green reported six “suspect cases” and three confirmed cases between staff and residents.

long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. Executive director Lisa Green reported six “suspect cases” and three confirmed cases between staff and residents. Hillside Haven Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Lakeland Village Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared April 3. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Lindsay: Declared April 3. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Legion Village senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1. The health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only.

Two outbreaks were declared over the past 48 hours:

Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon (initially declared March 12, lifted Tuesday). The outbreak had 16 cases — nine residents and seven staff members.

in Bobcaygeon (initially declared March 12, lifted Tuesday). The outbreak had 16 cases — nine residents and seven staff members. Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre in Cobourg: Declared March 29, lifted late Monday.

1:53 COVID-19: Ontario data shows decline in booster vaccination COVID-19: Ontario data shows decline in booster vaccination

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement