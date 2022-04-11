COVID-19: HKPR reports 126 new cases with 3 more hospitalized, 4 new outbreaks at seniors’ homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 126 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, additional hospitalizations and four new outbreaks over the weekend, according to an update released Monday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following case data:

New lab-confirmed cases: 126 since the Friday, April 8 update — 81 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: There have been 102 hospitalized cases reported in 2022 — three additional admissions since Friday’s update — with 47 in Kawartha Lakes (one more), 49 in Northumberland County (two more) and six in Haliburton County (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five patients as of noon Monday (unchanged), with four identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission (unchanged).

Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported 10 hospitalized cases (one more) with one in an intensive care unit (one more) The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Story continues below advertisement

Active lab-confirmed cases: 229 — up from 194 reported on Friday. A week ago there were 131 cases reported. A week ago on April 1, there were 106 active cases. Among the 229 active cases are 127 in the Kawarthas, 87 in Northumberland County (led by 21 in Trent Hills) and 15 in Haliburton County (led by six in Minden Hills). The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 105 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since March 30. So far in 2022, the health unit has reported 29 deaths. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 75 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes (18 in 2022), 29 in Northumberland County (11 in 2022) and one in Haliburton County (none in 2022). On March 11, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Cumulative cases: 4,277 in 2022. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,146 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 442 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” These new outbreaks were declared April 8 but were reported after the early afternoon update (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Burnbrae Gardens long-term care home in Campbellford

long-term care home in Campbellford Applefest Lodge retirement home in Brighton

retirement home in Brighton Caressant Care Mary long-term care home in Lindsay — A-wing only. On April 8, executive director Lisa Green reported six “suspect cases” and three confirmed cases between staff and residents. “Only residents with symptoms are isolated with tray service. There are no general visitors permitted at this time, only essential care providers,” said Green.

long-term care home in Lindsay — A-wing only. On April 8, executive director Lisa Green reported six “suspect cases” and three confirmed cases between staff and residents. “Only residents with symptoms are isolated with tray service. There are no general visitors permitted at this time, only essential care providers,” said Green. Hillside Haven Retirement Residence in Campbellford.

Other active outbreaks:

Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Lakeland Village Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared April 3, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Lindsay: Declared April 3, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Legion Village senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1, the health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only.

senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1, the health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only. Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre in Cobourg: Declared March 29.

in Cobourg: Declared March 29. Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared March 12. On Friday, April 8, Sierra Living reported five active cases — one resident and four staff members on the home’s third floor — unchanged since April 5. There have been 11 resolved cases — eight residents and three staff members.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and includes:

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.3 per cent with one dose; 82.7 per cent with two doses.

85.3 per cent with one dose; 82.7 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.5 per cent with one dose; 86.9 per cent with two doses; 61.1 per cent with three doses.

88.5 per cent with one dose; 86.9 per cent with two doses; 61.1 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,167 first doses; 152,803 second doses and 99,936 third doses

1:53 COVID-19: Ontario data shows decline in booster vaccination COVID-19: Ontario data shows decline in booster vaccination

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Advertisement