Health

As B.C. is in COVID 6th wave, health officials warn of Easter gatherings

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 3:49 pm
Click to play video: '6th wave and long weekend gatherings' 6th wave and long weekend gatherings
Dr. Theresa Tam confirms that we are now in a 6th COVID-19 wave. Infectious disease expert Brian Conway joins 'Global News Morning' to talk about what that means, and what do people need to know as they get set to gather for the long weekend.

Health experts are reminding British Columbians to remain vigilant this Easter long weekend as Canada is now in a sixth COVID-19 wave.

The country’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, confirmed the news Tuesday, saying the latest rise in cases is fuelled by the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.

As of April 6, B.C. recorded 216 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 357,974 cases in the province. COVID-19 updates will now be reported weekly under the province’s new system.

“I think there is the expected increase in disease transmission associated with the relaxing of most, if not all, public health measures that are in place,” Dr. Brian Conway with the Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre said Wednesday. “I would say it’s hitting us as expected but we have at our disposal the tools to reduce the impact of this increase in transmission.”

Conway said the Omicron subvariant BA.2 is a “three-shot virus” so everyone needs to get their third shot in addition to washing hands regularly, staying home when sick and continuing to wear a mask when indoors with a larger number of strangers — especially when it comes to Easter celebrations.

He said about half of British Columbians have not received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think these individuals should be careful and get their third shot if that’s not already done,” Conway added.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor recommends still wearing masks as BA.2 variant fuels 6th wave' COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor recommends still wearing masks as BA.2 variant fuels 6th wave
COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor recommends still wearing masks as BA.2 variant fuels 6th wave

Read more: Canada is in 6th wave of COVID-19, Dr. Theresa Tam says

As of Wednesday, April 6, 90.99 per cent (4,530,329) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.5 per cent (4,359,332) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.5 per cent (4,333,488) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 91.1 per cent (4,223,424) have received their second dose and 57.8 per cent (2,679,288) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.8 per cent (4,058,313) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.5 per cent (3,958,373) have received their second dose and 59.5 per cent (2,574,997) have received a third dose.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor says 6th wave won’t settle until mid-to-late May' Ontario’s top doctor says 6th wave won’t settle until mid-to-late May
Ontario’s top doctor says 6th wave won’t settle until mid-to-late May

Conway said COVID-19 is not gone and British Columbians should expect it to be around for a long time.

He does not expect wide-reaching restrictions to be put back in place but said if there are any, they will be “localized and temporary.”

The key will be looking at the number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 and the number of intensive care beds being used, he explained.

As of April 7, there were 324 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals, including 38 cases in critical or intensive care.

According to the BC CDC’s first weekly report, the province reported 1,706 new COVID-19 cases and 193 COVID-19 hospital admissions between March 27 and April 2.

“If that goes up significantly, that is trouble,” Conway said. “That is telling us that what we’re doing isn’t working. That will prompt a whole province review.

“If those numbers go up, I would worry.”

