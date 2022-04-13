SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

NBA releases Raptors-76ers opening round schedule

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2022 9:13 am

TORONTO – Playoff basketball returns to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on April 20.

The full schedule for the first round of the NBA playoffs was released Wednesday. The Toronto Raptors, who open their seven-game series with their Atlantic Division rival Philadelphia 76ers Saturday on the road, will play Game 2 on Monday in Philadelphia and then bring the series back to Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 20 and Game 4 on Saturday, April 23, which will be a 2 p.m start.

Game 5, if necessary, is scheduled to be played Monday, April 25 in Philadelphia, followed by Game 6 in Toronto on Thursday, April 28, and Game 7 on Saturday, April 30 in Philadelphia.

Game times have not been announced for the final three games.

The last time Scotiabank Arena hosted playoff basketball was Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The Raptors won the championship over the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The Raptors won their season series against Philly 3-1, including a short-handed 119-114 victory against the visiting Sixers last Thursday.

Toronto hasn’t lost in the opening round since they were swept by Washington in four games in 2015.

Scotiabank Arena is reopening its Jurassic Park outdoor viewing area in time for Saturday’s Game 1 in Philadelphia. Fans wishing to attend will need free passes on their cellphones available at Scotiabank Arena’s website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
