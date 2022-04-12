Menu

Crime

Video released in Delta hit-and-run shows truck smashing into parked vehicles

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 3:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Delta police ask for public’s help finding driver wanted in hit-and-run' Delta police ask for public’s help finding driver wanted in hit-and-run
Police in Delta are asking for the public's help in finding a driver wanted in an April 11 hit-and-run on 80th avenue. Police say the driver of the Nissan Titan was last seen heading westbound from 119th Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Delta Police.

The Delta Police Department is looking for the driver of a black pickup truck that caused substantial damage during a hit-and-run on April 11.

Police put out a video via Twitter Tuesday morning showing the truck speeding around a corner going westbound on 80th Avenue from 119th Street.

The truck skids and slams into the side of a white car parked on the street.

In another camera angle, the truck can then be seen slamming into the side of another parked white vehicle before speeding off.

Trending Stories

Police said luckily no one was injured but “substantial damage was caused to other vehicles.”

Click to play video: 'Police familiar with victim of Delta fatal shooting' Police familiar with victim of Delta fatal shooting
Police familiar with victim of Delta fatal shooting – Feb 4, 2022

Police are asking anyone who has any information about this incident to call 604-946-4411 and quote file number DE 2022-7478.

