Video released in Delta hit-and-run shows truck smashing into parked vehicles

The Delta Police Department is looking for the driver of a black pickup truck that caused substantial damage during a hit-and-run on April 11.

Police put out a video via Twitter Tuesday morning showing the truck speeding around a corner going westbound on 80th Avenue from 119th Street.

The truck skids and slams into the side of a white car parked on the street.

In another camera angle, the truck can then be seen slamming into the side of another parked white vehicle before speeding off.

Police said luckily no one was injured but “substantial damage was caused to other vehicles.”

Police are asking anyone who has any information about this incident to call 604-946-4411 and quote file number DE 2022-7478.