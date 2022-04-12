Menu

Health

Inari brand Organic Blue Poppy Seeds being recalled over possible salmonella risk

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2022 5:00 pm
Inari brand Organic Blue Poppy Seeds.
Inari brand Organic Blue Poppy Seeds. Government of Canada handout

A recall has been announced for Inari brand Organic Blue Poppy Seeds from Puresource Natural Products due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The recall covers 250 gram packages with expiration dates of January 2023, October 2020 and October 2024.

Read more: More Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada for possible salmonella contamination

The recalled poppy seeds were sold British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Click to play video: '10 Kinder chocolate products recalled over possible salmonella contamination' 10 Kinder chocolate products recalled over possible salmonella contamination
10 Kinder chocolate products recalled over possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no reports of illness associated with the products.

Read more: Public health officials investigating cause of salmonella outbreak in Western Canada

Customers are being told to either throw the product out, or return it to the place of purchase.

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
