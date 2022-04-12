Menu

Health

Manitoba budget likely to focus on health care, money for Ukrainian refugees

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2022 11:57 am
Cameron Friesen, minister of finance and minister responsible for Manitoba Hydro, is sworn in at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Jan. 18, 2022. The Manitoba government will be releasing this year's provincial budget next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski.
Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is releasing its budget Tuesday, and it’s expected to include more money for health care.

The 2022 budget is the first under Premier Heather Stefanson, who replaced former premier Brian Pallister after he resigned last year.

During pre-budget announcements last week, the province committed $15 million for personal care homes and funding to hire new forensic nurse examiners to care for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Stefanson has said there will be other health-care measures in the budget.

And she has said there will be some measures to address the cost of living.

Investments in immigration services are also expected, as Finance Minister Cameron Friesen has hinted the budget will take into consideration thousands of Ukrainian refugees expected to settle in Manitoba.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
