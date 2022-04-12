Manitoba budget likely to focus on health care, money for Ukrainian refugees

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is releasing its budget Tuesday, and it’s expected to include more money for health care.

The 2022 budget is the first under Premier Heather Stefanson, who replaced former premier Brian Pallister after he resigned last year.

During pre-budget announcements last week, the province committed $15 million for personal care homes and funding to hire new forensic nurse examiners to care for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Stefanson has said there will be other health-care measures in the budget.

And she has said there will be some measures to address the cost of living.

Investments in immigration services are also expected, as Finance Minister Cameron Friesen has hinted the budget will take into consideration thousands of Ukrainian refugees expected to settle in Manitoba.

