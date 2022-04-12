Menu

World

Boris Johnson to be fined for COVID-19 lockdown parties

By Michael Holden Reuters
Posted April 12, 2022 9:11 am
Click to play video: 'First official ‘Partygate’ report into Boris Johnson details ‘failures of leadership’' First official ‘Partygate’ report into Boris Johnson details ‘failures of leadership’
WATCH: First official 'Partygate' report into Boris Johnson details 'failures of leadership' – Jan 31, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak are to receive fines for breaching strict COVID-19 lockdown rules, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Police have been investigating 12 gatherings at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson’s staff had enjoyed alcohol-fueled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.

“The prime minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices,” a government spokesperson said.

"We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do."

 

The announcement comes after the police said they would issue more than 50 fixed penalty notices, or fines, to those who attended gatherings in Johnson’s offices and residence in breach of lockdown rules.

Opponents have urged the prime minister to resign over the issue.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alex Richardson)

© 2022 Reuters
