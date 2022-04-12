Stabbing in St. Catharines early Tuesday sends man to hospital with serious injuries

Police in St. Catharines say a stabbing in the city’s east side early Tuesday was likely a targeted incident.
Niagara Regional Police say a 55-year-old man suffered serious wounds just after midnight in a residential neighbourhood near Ferndale Avenue and Dunvegan Road.
The victim was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to an out-of-town trauma centre by air ambulance.
He was listed in stable condition as of late Tuesday.
A 28-year-old St Catharines man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the altercation, according to police.
