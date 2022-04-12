Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stabbing in St. Catharines early Tuesday sends man to hospital with serious injuries

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 8:53 am
Niagara police have charged a man in his 50s with aggravated assault after a late night incident in St. Catharines April 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara police have charged a man in his 50s with aggravated assault after a late night incident in St. Catharines April 12, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in St. Catharines say a stabbing in the city’s east side early Tuesday was likely a targeted incident.

Niagara Regional Police say a 55-year-old man suffered serious wounds just after midnight in a residential neighbourhood near Ferndale Avenue and Dunvegan Road.

Read more: Man facing abduction charges for incidents at cheer championships in Niagara Falls

The victim was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to an out-of-town trauma centre by air ambulance.

Trending Stories

He was listed in stable condition as of late Tuesday.

A 28-year-old St Catharines man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the altercation, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor says 6th wave won’t settle until mid-to-late May' Ontario’s top doctor says 6th wave won’t settle until mid-to-late May
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagSt. Catharines tagNiagara news tagDomestic Dispute tagSt Catharines news tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagstabbing victim tagresidential neighbourhood tagstabbing in st. catharines tagdunvegan road tagferndale avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers