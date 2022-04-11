Winnipeg Jets sign 2 draft picks, will join Manitoba Moose

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets signed a pair of their prospects ahead of Monday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Jets signed forwards Henri Nikkanen and Daniel Torgersson to their first NHL contracts.

Both players agreed to three-year entry-level deals worth an average of $925,000 per season. Both contracts will kick in at the start of next season.

Nikkanen and Torgersson also signed professional tryout contracts with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose and will play there for the rest of the season. They’re eligible to play in the Calder Cup Playoffs after the Moose clinched their berth in the post-season on the weekend.

Nikkanen is the Jets’ fourth-round draft pick from the 2019 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old Finnish product played in their top pro league last season and scored seven goals with five assists in 60 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Torgersson was selected in the second round in 2020. He had 17 points in 40 games while competing in the Swedish second league. He also played for Sweden at the World Junior Championship before the tournament was postponed.

3:38 Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon: April 6 Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon: April 6