COVID-19: Saskatchewan 4th dose booster expansion now underway

The Government of Saskatchewan is offering a second booster to residents who are most at risk for severe health outcomes as a result of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, Saskatchewan residents 70 years of age and older, along with all residents of First Nations communities and the Northern Service Administration District 50 years and older, will be eligible for their fourth dose four months following their third dose.

This comes after Saskatchewan was previously using a five-month interval but reduced the time frame to four months. However, severely immunocompromised individuals may still receive their fourth dose three months following their third dose.

“While Saskatchewan is targeting those most at risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes with fourth doses, it remains critical for all residents 12 years and older to complete their primary COVID-19 vaccination series including two doses plus the booster dose,” the release stated.

This includes all residents of long-term and personal care homes and people with designated health conditions who have been eligible for a fourth dose since February, the government stated in a release.

Appointments for eligible people can be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) 1-833-727-5829 phone line and at participating pharmacies.

The SHA warns that the online booking system is not available for this group at this time.

Boosters for other age groups

The Saskatchewan government expects all residents 50 years and older will be offered their fourth doses by the first week of May.

More information regarding the expansion of the booster dose program will be publicly announced in the coming weeks, officials said Monday.

All residents of Saskatchewan 12 and older are eligible to receive their third dose as long as it has been four months after their second dose.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Saskatchewan remain highest among unvaccinated populations. Receiving the first, second and booster dose provides optimal protection against the Omicron variant, even if you have contracted and recovered from COVID-19,” the government said.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Saskatchewan and other information can be found at the government’s website.

