Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing abduction charges for incidents at cheer championships in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 3:13 pm
A Niagara Falls man is facing charges in connection with youth abductions at the Canadian Cheer All-Star National Championships. View image in full screen
A Niagara Falls man is facing charges in connection with youth abductions at the Canadian Cheer All-Star National Championships. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Niagara Falls man is facing a pair of child abduction charges in connection with the Canadian Cheer All-Star National Championships at the convention centre on Saturday.

Investigators say a third-party food service employee at the event entered a public area and allegedly tried to remove two young girls on two separate occasions.

“A coach observed the male approach a 9-year-old girl and try to remove her from the building,” Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) said in a release.

Read more: Fourth person charged in 2021 fatal Hagersville, Ont. collision investigation

“A short time later the male again attempted to remove a 10-year-old girl from the building. The suspect fled the scene when he observed concerned coaches approaching him.”

Trending Stories

The accused was charged after an arrest Sunday when he returned to work at the convention.

Story continues below advertisement

The 19-year-old is facing two counts of abduction of a person under the age of 14.

Anyone with information about the two occurrences can reach out to NRPS.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario data shows decline in booster vaccination' COVID-19: Ontario data shows decline in booster vaccination

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara news tagChild Abduction tagattempted abduction tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagNiagara Falls news tagniagara falls convention centre tagCanadian Cheer All-Star National Championships tagniagara falls abduction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers