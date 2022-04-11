Man facing abduction charges for incidents at cheer championships in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A Niagara Falls man is facing a pair of child abduction charges in connection with the Canadian Cheer All-Star National Championships at the convention centre on Saturday.

Investigators say a third-party food service employee at the event entered a public area and allegedly tried to remove two young girls on two separate occasions.

“A coach observed the male approach a 9-year-old girl and try to remove her from the building,” Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) said in a release.

“A short time later the male again attempted to remove a 10-year-old girl from the building. The suspect fled the scene when he observed concerned coaches approaching him.”

The accused was charged after an arrest Sunday when he returned to work at the convention.

The 19-year-old is facing two counts of abduction of a person under the age of 14.

Anyone with information about the two occurrences can reach out to NRPS.