What’s open and closed in Peterborough during Easter long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A number of businesses and municipal services will be closed on Good Friday and on Monday for the Easter long weekend.

Here are some of the closures for Peterborough businesses and services during the holiday:

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall: Closed from Good Friday to Monday. Online services are available at peterborough.ca.

Garbage/recycling collection: Curbside waste collection scheduled on Fridays will move to Monday, April 18. All other collection remains unchanged. In Peterborough County, recycling will be collected as usual on Good Friday and Easter Monday. City and county advise having material curbside by 7 a.m.

Recycling drop-off depot (309 Pido Rd.): Open daily

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd): Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bensfort Road Landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Public Health: Closed Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Peterborough Public Works: Phone line at 705-745-1386 is answered daily, 24 hours a day

Municipal child-care centres: City-operated child-care centres will be closed on Good Friday and Monday.

Peterborough Social Services (179 Charlotte St.): Closed Good Friday and Monday. Emergency shelters remain open. Individuals can call 705-926-0096 after hours, during weekends, and on holidays.

Peterborough Transit: Good Friday will have a holiday hours schedule; regular schedule runs Saturday to Monday. Visit www.peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules.

Peterborough Airport: Airport remains open 24 hours a day. Airport operations staff are on-site from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Friday to Monday.

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily year-round from 8:30 a.m. until dusk

GO Bus Service (Peterborough transit terminal on Simcoe Street): Friday will operate on a Sunday schedule; all other days operate as usual.

Arts, leisure and recreation

City arenas (arenas division office will be closed on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18).

Peterborough Memorial Centre : Closed Good Friday and Monday. Open Saturday and Sunday.

: Closed Good Friday and Monday. Open Saturday and Sunday. Healthy Planet Arena : Closed Good Friday through Easter Monday.

: Closed Good Friday through Easter Monday. Kinsmen Civic Centre: Open Good Friday and Monday noon to 10 p.m, and open Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed Good Friday and April 18 (Monday). Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Open Good Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Easter Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visitors must pre-book and purchase their admission tickets in advance of their visit.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Closed on Good Friday; open Saturday, Sunday and Easter Monday noon to 5 p.m.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed Good Friday to Monday. Online resources can still be accessed. Visit ptbolibrary.ca and click on the browse tab.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Closed Good Friday. Open Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Good Friday; open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed Good Friday.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Open Good Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shopping/grocery

The Beer Store: All stores closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open regular hours of business Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

LCBO: All stores closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Regular hours Saturday. Stores open in Peterborough on Monday: 1154 Chemong Rd. (Portage Place) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 879 Lansdowne St. West 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Lansdowne open Saturday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Brock open Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both are closed Good Friday and Sunday. Hunter Street store open Saturday and Monday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sherbooke Street store open Saturday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chemong Home Hardware (1699 Chemong Rd.): Closed Easter Sunday. Open Good Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Merrett Home Hardware (1460 Lansdowne St.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both stores closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Both are open Saturday and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market at lower level of Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.): Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Peterborough Square (340 George St. N.): Closed on Easter Sunday; regular hours for other days.

Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed Easter Sunday; open Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday 6 a.m. to midnight and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both stores closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; both are open Saturday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Home Depot (500 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 and Monday 6 a.m to 9 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both stores closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Both are open Saturday and Monday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Health

High Street Guardian Pharmacy (815 High St.): Closed Easter Sunday; open Good Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mather & Bell Pharmacy (IDA): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Medical Centre Clinic/Pharmacy (707 Charlotte St.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m to 6:30 p.m.

Peterborough Clinic and Pharmasave pharmacy(26 Hospital Drive): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Open Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rexall:

Market Plaza (85 George St. N.): Open Good Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Easter Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Portage Place (1154 Chemong Rd): Closed Easter Sunday. Open Good Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, Saturday and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart:

741 Lansdowne St, 971 Chemong Rd., 1875 Lansdowne St. W. and 250 Charlotte St.: All stores open Friday to Monday 10 a.m. to midnight

361 George St.: Closed Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday. Open Monday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wellwise (745 Lansdowne St. West): Closed Good Friday, and Easter Sunday

Sullivan’s Pharmacy (71 Hunter St.): Closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday; open Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open Monday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westmount Pharmacy (1293 Clonsilla Ave.): Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily year-round