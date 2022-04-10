Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Habs forward Jonathan Drouin set to make full recovery after wrist surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2022 10:42 am

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday.

The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp.

Drouin had been listed as “out indefinitely” with an upper-body injury since March 25.

Read more: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens fall to Toronto Maple Leafs

He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal.

Trending Stories

The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017.

Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 games left in their season.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadiens fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagMontreal Canadiens tagHABS tagMontreal Hockey tagJonathan Drouin tagNHL training camp tagJonathan Drouin wrist injury tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers