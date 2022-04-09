SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Ukraine bans all imports from Russia amid calls for harsher sanctions

By Lidia Kelly Reuters
Posted April 9, 2022 10:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy calls for support as Ukraine prepares for “hard battle” in the east' Zelenskyy calls for support as Ukraine prepares for “hard battle” in the east
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is prepared for a “hard battle” against Russian troops in the east. But, in order to win he needs greater support from the international community. The urgency is increasing for immediate help on the ground as Russia escalates its aggression and Ukrainians evacuate the region. Caryn Lieberman reports.

Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, one of its key trading partners before the war with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions on Moscow.

“Today we officially announced a complete termination of trade in goods with the aggressor state,” Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday.

“From now on, no Russian Federation’s products will be able to be imported into the territory of our state.”

Read more: Ukrainians begin to settle in Canada as Russia’s war continues: ‘More comfortable here’

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, exchange of goods and services between the two neighboring countries has been virtually non-existent, but Saturday’s move makes the termination of imports a law.

“The enemy’s budget will not receive these funds, which will reduce its potential to finance the war,” Svyrydenko said.

“Such a step of Ukraine can serve as an example for our Western partners and stimulate them to strengthen sanctions against Russia, including the implementation of the energy embargo and isolation of all Russian banks.”

Click to play video: 'Top EU politician visits Ukraine after deadly train station bombing' Top EU politician visits Ukraine after deadly train station bombing
Top EU politician visits Ukraine after deadly train station bombing

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on the West to boycott Russian oil and other exports and halt exports to Russia over its military assault. Read full story

The West has imposed numerous measures on Russia that have already isolated Moscow to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy and on Saturday British Prime Premier Boris Johnson said more sanctions are to come.

(Reporting and writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)

Click to play video: 'U.K. promises further $130M of arms for Ukraine' U.K. promises further $130M of arms for Ukraine
U.K. promises further $130M of arms for Ukraine
