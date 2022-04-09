SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Mexico does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine: president

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 9, 2022 7:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Top EU politician visits Ukraine after deadly train station bombing' Top EU politician visits Ukraine after deadly train station bombing
Russia is being accused of committing another horrific war crime—this time at a railway station in eastern Ukraine. Thousands of people were waiting to evacuate the increasingly volatile region when a missile hit the station in Kramatorsk, killing at least 50 people. World leaders have condemned the attack, but the Kremlin is denying any involvement. As Crystal Goomansingh reports, the attack came as a top EU politician visited the country.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that Mexico does not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a video message released to coincide with a global event in support of Ukrainian victims of the conflict.

“We do not accept Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, because we have suffered from invasions,” said Lopez Obrador, referencing the Spanish, French, and American invasions of the Latin American nation.

“We are in favor of a peaceful solution to the conflict.”

Read more: More civilians flee east Ukraine after Kramatorsk train station attack

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had invited Lopez Obrador to attend the event he convened with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

While Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was unable to attend, he had promised to release a video “to condemn the invasion.”

Lopez Obrador has tried to remain neutral in the conflict and has declined to impose sanctions against Russia.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine pleads for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’ as Russia quits UN Human Rights Council' Ukraine pleads for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’ as Russia quits UN Human Rights Council
Ukraine pleads for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’ as Russia quits UN Human Rights Council

While his government backed a United Nations vote urging Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Mexico abstained in a vote on Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on suspending Russia from the U.N.’s human rights body.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Nick Zieminski)

© 2022 Reuters
Justin Trudeau tagRussia tagUkraine tagMexico tagAndres Manuel Lopez Obrador tagukraine news today tagrussia mexico tagukraine mexico tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers