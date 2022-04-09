Incumbent Brampton, Ont. NDP MPP ousted at nomination meeting

Send this page to someone via email

A sitting Brampton member of provincial parliament in Ontario will not be on the ballot for June’s provincial election after losing his spot to a rival candidate during a nomination meeting.

Kevin Yarde, the Ontario NDP MPP for Brampton North, was replaced Thursday by Sandeep Singh in a nomination meeting in Brampton.

Graham McGregor will represent the Progressive Conservatives in the upcoming election. Harinder Malhi, who lost the seat to Yarde in 2018, is the Ontario Liberal candidate. Aneep Dhade will be on the ballot for the Ontario Greens.

“I wish to thank Kevin Yarde for his years of service fighting for Brampton North,” Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath said in a statement.

Yarde took the seat from the Ontario Liberals in 2018, winning with 38 per cent of the vote. He was the first Black member of the legislature in the Peel region.

“While I am disappointed at the results of the contested nomination I will continue to advocate for fairness and equality,” Yarde wrote in a tweet.

I am deeply honoured to have represented my constituents of Brampton North the last 4 years. While I am disappointed at the results of the contested nomination I will continue to advocate for fairness and equality. Thank you for allowing me to be your voice at Queens Park #onpoli — Kevin Yarde (@KevinYardeMPP) April 8, 2022

The seat will now be contested by Sandeep Singh for the Ontario NDP.

Singh worked as the marketing director for an immigration consult, according to a press release from the Ontario NDP. He is a lifelong Brampton resident and lives in the city with his wife and three children.

“I have admired the work Kevin Yarde has done in Brampton North for years,” Singh told Global News. “My choice to run was not against Kevin Yarde, but for the people of Brampton.”

I want to thank @KevinYardeMPP for everything he's done these last 4 years, fighting hard for folks in Brampton North and for a more affordable, equitable, just province for all. He's been a strong voice in our caucus and he will always be an important part of our team. #ONpoli — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) April 8, 2022