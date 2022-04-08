Emergency alert issued as N.S. RCMP respond to shootings in Preston area

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency alert has been issued and residents of East Preston, N.S. are being told to shelter in place following “two recent shootings” in East and North Preston.

The alert, sent shortly after 8 p.m. Friday night, said two Black males were seen running into a wooded area behind Brian Street in East Preston “and are believed to be armed.”

“All residents are to lock their doors and shelter in place. Do not approach suspects and if seen call 911 immediately,” it said.

Hfx Dist RCMP on scene of shots fired in #EastPreston. One suspect arrested. Two suspects, both male, fled into wooded area behind Brian St. Residents asked to remain in homes & lock doors. Area being contained by police. Pls. avoid. Emerg. alert issued. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 8, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The emergency alert said to follow the RCMP Nova Scotia Twitter or Facebook pages for more information.

In a tweet, the RCMP said officers with the Halifax district are on the scene after shots were fired in East Preston and one suspect has been arrested.

Police say the area is being contained and is advising residents to remain in their homes and lock their doors.

View image in full screen The emergency alert was issued shortly after 8 p.m. Global News

In an interview just after 8:30 p.m., RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said officers responded to the shootings around 6:55 p.m.

“While members were responding and investigating, one suspect was arrested and then basically two male suspects fled into the woods behind Brian Street,” he said.

“No one is believed to be injured at this point in either shooting. Obviously as more information comes in, that could change, but right now it’s my understanding that nobody is believed to be injured.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marshall said a “large presence” remains in East Preston and he continues to urge people to stay inside.

“Police officers may come to nearby homes and begin to evacuate residents … but right now, we’re primarily asking people to just shelter in place,” he said.