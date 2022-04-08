Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after woman assaulted at Toronto subway station

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 5:49 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on April 4 at around 5:30 p.m., officers received report of an assault at the Bayview subway station in the Sheppard Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area.

Read more: Family, consulate general identify Toronto shooting victim as student, 21, from India

Police said a man and a 40-year-old woman were in an elevator.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Provided

Officers said the man tried to “remove the woman from the elevator” and allegedly assaulted her.

Trending Stories
Police are now searching for a man in his 50s, weighing around 160 pounds, with “messy grey hair.”

Officers said the man was wearing glasses, a black baseball cap, a black leather coat, a long, white scarf, black pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Police alerting public of string of downtown Toronto sexual assaults' Police alerting public of string of downtown Toronto sexual assaults
Police alerting public of string of downtown Toronto sexual assaults – Mar 18, 2022
