Police seek to identify suspect after woman assaulted at Toronto subway station

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
In a press release, Toronto police said on April 4 at around 5:30 p.m., officers received report of an assault at the Bayview subway station in the Sheppard Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area.
Police said a man and a 40-year-old woman were in an elevator.
Officers said the man tried to “remove the woman from the elevator” and allegedly assaulted her.
Police are now searching for a man in his 50s, weighing around 160 pounds, with “messy grey hair.”
Officers said the man was wearing glasses, a black baseball cap, a black leather coat, a long, white scarf, black pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
