Police seek to identify suspect after woman assaulted at Toronto subway station

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on April 4 at around 5:30 p.m., officers received report of an assault at the Bayview subway station in the Sheppard Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area.

Police said a man and a 40-year-old woman were in an elevator.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Provided

Officers said the man tried to “remove the woman from the elevator” and allegedly assaulted her.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now searching for a man in his 50s, weighing around 160 pounds, with “messy grey hair.”

Officers said the man was wearing glasses, a black baseball cap, a black leather coat, a long, white scarf, black pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

2:03 Police alerting public of string of downtown Toronto sexual assaults Police alerting public of string of downtown Toronto sexual assaults – Mar 18, 2022