Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. restricts Russian access to fertilizer, valves as it broadens export curbs

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 8, 2022 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukraine pleads for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’ as Russia quits UN Human Rights Council' Ukraine pleads for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’ as Russia quits UN Human Rights Council
WARNING: This video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised. Ukraine is repeating pleas for immediate military aid from NATO, which warns a devastating battle lies ahead for the Donbass region. Crystal Goomansingh reports on the urgent request, and how the United Nations Human Rights Council suspended Russia, before the country quit the organization altogether.

The Biden administration on Friday broadened its export curbs against Russia and Belarus, restricting access to imports of items such as fertilizer and pipe valves as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and Minsk.

In a posting to the federal register on Friday, the Commerce Department said it would begin requiring Russians and Belarusians to get a special license when seeking to obtain a host of goods from U.S. suppliers and pledged to deny those licenses. The goods include fertilizer, pipe valves, ball bearings and other parts, materials and chemicals.

Read more: U.S. suspends Russian trade relations, bans oil amid ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine

The administration also said those items made abroad with U.S. tools would also require a U.S. license, which the administration plans to deny.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chris Reese)

Click to play video: 'English-Ukrainian bilingual program to help students fleeing war in Ukraine' English-Ukrainian bilingual program to help students fleeing war in Ukraine
English-Ukrainian bilingual program to help students fleeing war in Ukraine
© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagJoe Biden tagVladimir Putin tagUkraine Russia tagRussia Ukraine news tagBiden Russia tagoil ban russia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers