Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Manitoba says gates of the Red River Floodway have been raised

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 4:40 pm
The Red River Floodway. View image in full screen
The Red River Floodway. Randall Paull/Global News

Enough ice has cleared from the Red River Floodway inlet, and the province has opened the gates.

According to the release, Red River water levels at Emerson, St. Jean Baptiste and Letellier have peaked with Morris nearing its threshold.

Read more: Southern Manitoba communities well-prepared for potential flooding, officials say

Flood warnings are still active for St. Jean Baptiste to Morris, at St. Adolphe and the Selkirk area.

A flood watch is still active from Emerson to the floodway inlet, excluding areas under warning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba issues flood watch for the Red River valley

Based on the current forecast, the Provincial Truck Highway is expected to remain open.

Story continues below advertisement

Flood forecasters at Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre will continue to monitor the situation.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg flood situation' Winnipeg flood situation
Winnipeg flood situation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flooding tagRed River tagSelkirk tagFlood watch tagManitoba flood tagMorris tagspring flood tagSt. Adolphe tagSt. Jean Baptiste tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers