Manitoba says gates of the Red River Floodway have been raised

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Enough ice has cleared from the Red River Floodway inlet, and the province has opened the gates.

According to the release, Red River water levels at Emerson, St. Jean Baptiste and Letellier have peaked with Morris nearing its threshold.

Flood warnings are still active for St. Jean Baptiste to Morris, at St. Adolphe and the Selkirk area.

A flood watch is still active from Emerson to the floodway inlet, excluding areas under warning.

Read more: Manitoba issues flood watch for the Red River valley

Based on the current forecast, the Provincial Truck Highway is expected to remain open.

Story continues below advertisement

Flood forecasters at Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre will continue to monitor the situation.

0:50 Winnipeg flood situation Winnipeg flood situation