Crime

Vernon, B.C. man arrested after breaking into elementary school

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 6:08 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
FILE. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

After being caught breaking into an elementary school earlier this week, an Okanagan man has been arrested and charged with a series of crimes.

The exterior entry alarm at BX Elementary School on Silverstar Road in Vernon was tripped shortly after 5 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream' Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream – Jan 15, 2022

While investigating the alarm, a security guard saw a person inside the gymnasium area and immediately called the police. Several front-line officers responded and contained the suspect, who surrendered to police and was arrested without incident.

The 19-year old man from Vernon has been charged with break-and-enter with intent, possession of break-and-enter instruments, and mischief under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

Police are continuing to investigate.

