After being caught breaking into an elementary school earlier this week, an Okanagan man has been arrested and charged with a series of crimes.
The exterior entry alarm at BX Elementary School on Silverstar Road in Vernon was tripped shortly after 5 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, RCMP said in a press release.
While investigating the alarm, a security guard saw a person inside the gymnasium area and immediately called the police. Several front-line officers responded and contained the suspect, who surrendered to police and was arrested without incident.
The 19-year old man from Vernon has been charged with break-and-enter with intent, possession of break-and-enter instruments, and mischief under $5,000.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.
Police are continuing to investigate.
