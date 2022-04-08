Menu

Health

Nova Scotia doctor wait list hits new record high with more than 88,300 people

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2022 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. top doc says COVID-19 situation ‘concerning’ but mandates no longer needed' N.S. top doc says COVID-19 situation ‘concerning’ but mandates no longer needed
Nova Scotia's top doctor says it's up to citizens when it comes to protecting one another during the latest wave of COVID-19. Although case numbers and hospitalizations are rising, Dr. Robert Strang says the risk of severe illness and death remains manageable. Alexa MacLean reports.

Nova Scotia’s registry of people in need of primary care climbed to 88,300 this month — a new record high.

The monthly report shows that the number of people waiting for a family doctor or nurse practitioner is up about three per cent since March 1.

The wait list grew most in the health zone that includes Halifax Regional Municipality and surrounding areas.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. health workers ‘overwhelmed’ as hospitals reach capacity, staff off sick

There are more than 30,000 people in the Halifax area registered as needing primary care.

That number is up by 2,000 people or about seven per cent from the month before.

In total, 8.8 per cent of Nova Scotians are on the doctor wait list, which does not necessarily include all residents who are without primary care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
