Education

Lambeth and Sir Isaac Brock public schools in London, Ont., closed Friday

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 8, 2022 7:59 am
Sir Isaac Brock Public School at 80 St. Lawrence Boulevard. View image in full screen
Sir Isaac Brock Public School at 80 St. Lawrence Boulevard. Thames Valley District School Board / tvdsb.ca

Students at two schools in south London, Ont., will be learning remotely on Friday due to “operational concerns related to staffing.”

The Thames Valley District School Board says the temporary closures at Lambeth Public School and Sir Isaac Brock Public School are intended to ensure “the safety of students and continuation of learning for all students.”

The two schools are set to resume in-person learning on Monday.

Read more: COVID-19 in the classroom: Concerns linger as Ontario schools weather sixth wave

Few other details were shared about Friday’s temporary closure, but soon after the news was shared, TVDSB Trustee Lori-Ann Pizzolato posted on Twitter that the board sees 400 staff positions unfilled daily due to absences.

“Superintendents & administrators are filling every type of role — admin assistant, teacher, yard duty supervisor — and school staff are working tirelessly to ensure schools do not close,” Pizzolato said.

“This is not sustainable.”

Pizzolato also says that the medical officers of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health are scheduled to attend next week’s special meeting of the TVDSB.

The special board meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Students push back as Ontario scraps mask mandates' Students push back as Ontario scraps mask mandates
Students push back as Ontario scraps mask mandates – Mar 21, 2022
