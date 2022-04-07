Police investigating after teen stabbed near Montreal high school

Police are investigating after a 15-year old was stabbed Thursday afternoon near École secondaire Louis-Riel, a high school located in the Montreal borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said officers were called to the intersection of Rosemont Boulevard and De Carignan Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. to reports of an injured person.
Police believe a conflict between two youths escalated with the victim suffering injuries to the upper body caused by a sharp object.
Allaire Morin said the teen’s status was listed as stable Thursday evening.
“We don’t fear for his life,” she said.
A crime scene was established to allow for the investigation.
Allaire Morin said no arrests have been made.
