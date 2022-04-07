Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after teen stabbed near Montreal high school

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 8:37 pm
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after a 15-year old was stabbed Thursday afternoon near École secondaire Louis-Riel, a high school located in the Montreal borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said officers were called to the intersection of Rosemont Boulevard and De Carignan Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. to reports of an injured person.

Police believe a conflict between two youths escalated with the victim suffering injuries to the upper body caused by a sharp object.

Read more: ‘Taken too soon’: Candlelight vigil and walk held in memory of West Island teen, Lucas Gaudet

Allaire Morin said the teen’s status was listed as stable Thursday evening.

Trending Stories

“We don’t fear for his life,” she said.

Read more: Teen dies after stabbing outside Montreal high school, principal calls incident ‘a tragic death’

Story continues below advertisement

A crime scene was established to allow for the investigation.

Allaire Morin said no arrests have been made.

Click to play video: 'Montrealers hold vigil to honour Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, teen killed outside his school' Montrealers hold vigil to honour Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, teen killed outside his school
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagmontreal stabbing tagMercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tagTeen Stabbed. tagyouth violence tagteen violence tagLouis-Riel High School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers