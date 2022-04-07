Police investigating after teen stabbed near Montreal high school

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a 15-year old was stabbed Thursday afternoon near École secondaire Louis-Riel, a high school located in the Montreal borough of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said officers were called to the intersection of Rosemont Boulevard and De Carignan Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. to reports of an injured person.

Police believe a conflict between two youths escalated with the victim suffering injuries to the upper body caused by a sharp object.

Allaire Morin said the teen’s status was listed as stable Thursday evening.

“We don’t fear for his life,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

A crime scene was established to allow for the investigation.

Allaire Morin said no arrests have been made.