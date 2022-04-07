Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winning Lotto 6-49 ticket worth $18.7M sold in B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 3:09 pm
The B.C. Lottery Corporation says for this week’s Lotto 6/49 draw, a winning ticket worth $18.7 million was sold in Surrey, but added that someone in Penticton won the guaranteed $1 million draw prize. View image in full screen
The B.C. Lottery Corporation says for this week’s Lotto 6/49 draw, a winning ticket worth $18.7 million was sold in Surrey, but added that someone in Penticton won the guaranteed $1 million draw prize. B.C. Lottery Corporation

For the third time in five weeks, a winning lottery ticket worth millions was purchased in British Columbia.

On Thursday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced that someone in Surrey had won $18.7 million after buying the only ticket in Canada that matched Wednesday night’s Lotto 6-49 draw.

The winning six numbers were 2, 8, 9, 16, 39 and 49. The odds of matching all six numbers are one in 13,983,816.

Read more: California woman accidentally wins $10M by pressing wrong button on lottery machine

On March 9, John and Travis Bonner, an uncle and nephew from Chilliwack, won $8 million.

A week later, on March 16, Chau Ming Leung and husband You Fai Leung won $6 million.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Chilliwack family members share $8-million lottery win' Chilliwack family members share $8-million lottery win
Chilliwack family members share $8-million lottery win – Mar 15, 2022

In addition to the latest winning Surrey ticket, BCLC announced that a ticket purchased in the Penticton region won the guaranteed $1-million prize draw, while a ticket in Langley matched five of six numbers plus the bonus to win $58,000.

Trending Stories

The odds of match five of six numbers plus the bonus are 1 in 2,330,636.

BCLC says all lottery winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their lottery ticket to claim their prize.

Click to play video: 'B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery' B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery
B.C. couple who played the same numbers for 36 years win $6M lottery – Mar 22, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagSurrey tagpenticton tagsouth okanagan tagLottery tagLower Mainland tagLottery Winner tagLotto 6-49 tagBCLC tagBC Lottery Corporation tagGreater Vancouver tagWinning lottery ticket taglottery windfall tagwinning lotto 6-49 ticket tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers