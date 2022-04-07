Winning Lotto 6-49 ticket worth $18.7M sold in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in five weeks, a winning lottery ticket worth millions was purchased in British Columbia.

On Thursday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced that someone in Surrey had won $18.7 million after buying the only ticket in Canada that matched Wednesday night’s Lotto 6-49 draw.

The winning six numbers were 2, 8, 9, 16, 39 and 49. The odds of matching all six numbers are one in 13,983,816.

On March 9, John and Travis Bonner, an uncle and nephew from Chilliwack, won $8 million.

A week later, on March 16, Chau Ming Leung and husband You Fai Leung won $6 million.

In addition to the latest winning Surrey ticket, BCLC announced that a ticket purchased in the Penticton region won the guaranteed $1-million prize draw, while a ticket in Langley matched five of six numbers plus the bonus to win $58,000.

The odds of match five of six numbers plus the bonus are 1 in 2,330,636.

BCLC says all lottery winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their lottery ticket to claim their prize.

