Politics

Redevelopment of surplus Stelco lands in Hamilton takes first step

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 7, 2022 1:59 pm
The wheels are in motion towards the eventual redevelopment of hundreds of acres of surplus Stelco Lands.
The first steps are being taken towards the transformation of more than 600 acres of underutilized industrial land near Hamilton Harbour.

A holding provision has been placed on the lands, identified by Stelco as surplus to its steelmaking operations, which allows for a servicing and remediation plan to be created in advance of future redevelopment.

Hamilton’s planning committee voted to place the holding provision on Tuesday.

Read more: Stelco’s industrial park vision requires servicing agreement with City of Hamilton

Ward 8 Coun. John Paul Danko called it “a major opportunity for the City of Hamilton, for taxpayers, for bringing in new industrial land in a different way than we have in the past.”

He acknowledged it will be “no small task” to bring the parcel up to city standards, in light of its more than 100 years of industrial use.

Steve Robichaud, Hamilton’s chief planner, shares Danko’s optimism.

Read more: Contaminated sediment fully contained in Hamilton Harbour’s Randle Reef project

“There are some incredible opportunities here to really transform the city’s waterfront, and still allow for continued manufacturing operations,” said Robichaud.

Warehouses, office space and salvage yards are among the other permitted future uses.

The 600 acres are north of Burlington Street and roughly between Sherman Avenue and Ottawa Street.

Waterfront tagStelco tagHamilton Harbour tagRandle Reef tagHamilton steelmaking tagHamilton industrial core tagBurlington St. tagHamilton surplus industrial tag

