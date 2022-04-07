Menu

Canada

Grandmother becomes 6th to die as a result of Brampton house fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 12:21 pm
WATCH ABOVE: (April 2) The community said goodbye to five family members tragically killed in a house fire in Brampton. Brittany Rosen has more from those who attended Saturday's funeral.

The death toll from a horrific house fire in Brampton last week has risen to six.

A family member told Global News Bonnie O’Dea died Wednesday evening.

The blaze on Conestoga Drive last Monday also killed a mother, father, and their three children. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 2 a.m.

Read more: ‘They lived a good life’: Family of five killed in Brampton, Ont., fire remembered

Global News previously learned the identities of the other individuals killed through the children’s grandfather, Louie Felipa. He said his daughter Raven, her husband Nazir and their three children Layla, Jayden, and Alia all perished in the fire.

O’Dea was Raven’s mother and grandmother of the three kids.

Two other adults were able to escape the house without any physical injuries.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Caryn Lieberman

Brampton, Fatal Fire, fatal house fire, Brampton Fire, Brampton house fire, Bonnie O'Dea, House fire Brampton

