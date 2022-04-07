Grandmother becomes 6th to die as a result of Brampton house fire

Send this page to someone via email

The death toll from a horrific house fire in Brampton last week has risen to six.

A family member told Global News Bonnie O’Dea died Wednesday evening.

The blaze on Conestoga Drive last Monday also killed a mother, father, and their three children. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 2 a.m.

Global News previously learned the identities of the other individuals killed through the children’s grandfather, Louie Felipa. He said his daughter Raven, her husband Nazir and their three children Layla, Jayden, and Alia all perished in the fire.

O’Dea was Raven’s mother and grandmother of the three kids.

Two other adults were able to escape the house without any physical injuries.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Caryn Lieberman

The Ontario Fire Marshal has yet to conclude its investigation into the cause of the fatal fire, but has urged Ontarians to check their smoke alarms. #FireSafety @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/EfWsxGOd6B — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) April 7, 2022

