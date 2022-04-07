Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

BlackBerry will pay $165M to settle lawsuit over BlackBerry 10 smartphone

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2022 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 4., 2022' Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 4., 2022
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's Rob Tetrault explains why he's watching stocks for Canadian Tire and Blackberry.

BlackBerry Ltd. says it has reached a deal to settle a drawn-out class action lawsuit alleging the company defrauded shareholders by making misleading claims about its BlackBerry 10 smartphones.

Under the agreement in principle, the Waterloo, Ont., software company says it would pay $165 million to settle the claims outlined in the eight-year-old lawsuit.

BlackBerry says it believes the allegations in the case are without merit but says the settlement would eliminate the distraction, expense and risk of continued litigation.

Trending Stories

Read more: BlackBerry scraps services for several models, phones to stop working this week

The class action lawsuit, Pearlstein v. Blackberry Ltd. et al., was filed in a U.S. court in 2013.

It alleged that the company made a series of materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning its now discontinued BlackBerry 10 smartphones that inflated the price of BlackBerry’s stock.

Story continues below advertisement

The company, which now focuses on security software and services to enterprises and governments, says the settlement was reached following a voluntary mediation process.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada News tagBlackBerry tagBusiness News tagBlackBerry Stock tagBlackberry News tagBlackberry lawsuit tagblackberry 10 settlement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers