Athens, Ont. long-term facility redevelopment will add more than 100 beds

Send this page to someone via email

An Athens, Ont., long-term-care facility will be undergoing a multi-million dollar makeover.

The major development plan for Maple View Lodge revealed Thursday proposes replacing the existing 60-bed facility with a 192-bed building.

Read more: Brockville man in Mexican hospital after mysterious incident

It’s expected that construction will last until sometime in 2024.

“I’m proud to support this redevelopment for Maple View Lodge to support an age-friendly community here in Athens, where seniors can age in place even as their health needs evolve,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Clark said the province has committed $43-million to the project.

2:10 6th COVID-19 wave: Provinces diverge in measures, mandates 6th COVID-19 wave: Provinces diverge in measures, mandates

“I welcome the announcement and wish to thank all who have worked so hard to get the Maple View Lodge redevelopment to where it is today,” said Herb Scott, Athens Mayor.

Story continues below advertisement

“This project is important to ensure our seniors can remain in the counties and receive quality care in a world-class facility,” he added.