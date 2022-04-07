Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Athens, Ont. long-term facility redevelopment will add more than 100 beds

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 11:06 am
An artists rendition of the Maple View Lodge long-term care home. View image in full screen
An artists rendition of the Maple View Lodge long-term care home. Maple View Lodge

An Athens, Ont., long-term-care facility will be undergoing a multi-million dollar makeover.

The major development plan for Maple View Lodge revealed Thursday proposes replacing the existing 60-bed facility with a 192-bed building.

Read more: Brockville man in Mexican hospital after mysterious incident

It’s expected that construction will last until sometime in 2024.

“I’m proud to support this redevelopment for Maple View Lodge to support an age-friendly community here in Athens, where seniors can age in place even as their health needs evolve,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Trending Stories

Clark said the province has committed $43-million to the project.

Click to play video: '6th COVID-19 wave: Provinces diverge in measures, mandates' 6th COVID-19 wave: Provinces diverge in measures, mandates
6th COVID-19 wave: Provinces diverge in measures, mandates

“I welcome the announcement and wish to thank all who have worked so hard to get the Maple View Lodge redevelopment to where it is today,” said Herb Scott, Athens Mayor.

Story continues below advertisement

“This project is important to ensure our seniors can remain in the counties and receive quality care in a world-class facility,” he added.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Long-term Care tagFunding tagLTC tagSteve Clark tagretirement home tagAthens tagMaple View Lodge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers