Canada

Pilot killed in helicopter crash in remote northeast area of Vancouver Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2022 7:47 pm
The approximate location of a helicopter crash near Sayward, B.C., on April 6, 2022. View image in full screen
The approximate location of a helicopter crash near Sayward, B.C., on April 6, 2022. Google Maps

RCMP say the pilot of a helicopter that crashed in a remote area on northeast Vancouver Island has been killed.

Police say in a news release they were notified Wednesday morning a helicopter that was moving wood crashed north of the village of Sayward along the Johnstone Strait.

It says a search and rescue team from the Canadian Forces base in Comox was sent to the scene and found the only person on board the aircraft dead.

Read more: One person injured in helicopter crash near Nanoose Bay on Vancouver Island

The Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators to the site where the commercial Hughes 369D helicopter crashed.

That type of helicopter is used for light-duty work and is designed to carry four passengers.

RCMP say they are working alongside the safety board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the crash.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
