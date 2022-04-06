Pilot killed in helicopter crash in remote northeast area of Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say the pilot of a helicopter that crashed in a remote area on northeast Vancouver Island has been killed.

Police say in a news release they were notified Wednesday morning a helicopter that was moving wood crashed north of the village of Sayward along the Johnstone Strait.

It says a search and rescue team from the Canadian Forces base in Comox was sent to the scene and found the only person on board the aircraft dead.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators to the site where the commercial Hughes 369D helicopter crashed.

That type of helicopter is used for light-duty work and is designed to carry four passengers.

RCMP say they are working alongside the safety board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the crash.

