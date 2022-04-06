BC NDP raised $3.6M in 2021, more than doubling BC Liberals’ haul

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s governing NDP out-fundraised the opposition BC Liberals by a margin of more than two to one last year, according to Elections BC.

In its summary of the province’s latest annual financial reports, the independent elections administrator said the BC NDP raised nearly $3.6 million in 2021.

That’s compared to just over $1.4 million raised by the BC Liberals, and nearly $1.1 million raised by the BC Green Party.

Elections BC said the BC Conservative Party was given an extension to April 29 to file its financial documents due to “extenuating circumstances.”

The 2021 tallies mark a significant drop in fundraising for all three of B.C.’s major parties from 2020, a year that saw the NDP call a snap election.

The NDP took in more than $6.3 million in 2020, while the BC Liberals raised nearly $3.6 million and the B.C. Greens garnered nearly $1.5 million.

B.C.’s NDP government passed legislation in 2017 that banned corporate and union donations and capped individual donations at $1,200.