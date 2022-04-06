Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC NDP raised $3.6M in 2021, more than doubling BC Liberals’ haul

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 8:15 pm
Premier John Horgan answers questions during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, March 11, 2022. Horgan says drivers in British Columbia will get a one-time relief rebate to help deal with the cost of rising gas prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. View image in full screen
Premier John Horgan answers questions during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, March 11, 2022. Horgan says drivers in British Columbia will get a one-time relief rebate to help deal with the cost of rising gas prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia’s governing NDP out-fundraised the opposition BC Liberals by a margin of more than two to one last year, according to Elections BC.

In its summary of the province’s latest annual financial reports, the independent elections administrator said the BC NDP raised nearly $3.6 million in 2021.

Read more: BC NDP nearly doubled BC Liberals in political donations leading into provincial election

That’s compared to just over $1.4 million raised by the BC Liberals, and nearly $1.1 million raised by the BC Green Party.

Click to play video: 'New York Times report on BC: Canada’s ‘Wild West’ of political cash' New York Times report on BC: Canada’s ‘Wild West’ of political cash
New York Times report on BC: Canada’s ‘Wild West’ of political cash – Jan 15, 2017

Elections BC said the BC Conservative Party was given an extension to April 29 to file its financial documents due to “extenuating circumstances.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The 2021 tallies mark a significant drop in fundraising for all three of B.C.’s major parties from 2020, a year that saw the NDP call a snap election.

Read more: In the dying days of B.C.’s ‘wild west,’ developers helped kick millions to the NDP and Liberals

The NDP took in more than $6.3 million in 2020, while the BC Liberals raised nearly $3.6 million and the B.C. Greens garnered nearly $1.5 million.

B.C.’s NDP government passed legislation in 2017 that banned corporate and union donations and capped individual donations at $1,200.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
British Columbia tagpolitics tagBC politics tagBC NDP tagBC Liberals tagFundraising tagbcpoli tagBC Greens tagElections BC tagpolitical fundraising tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers