Crime

Toronto police release images of suspects in pizza delivery robbery scam

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 6:46 pm
Suspect # 1 and driver. View image in full screen
Suspect # 1 and driver. TPS/Suuplied

Police are appealing to the public for help after a man allegedly posed as a pizza delivery driver to rob a Toronto condo.

Officers responded to a call at a condo building in the area of Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West around 9:30 p.m. on March 22, police said.

A green Land Rover SUV without front license plates arrived outside a Toronto condo and two men entered the lobby, according to police.

Read more: Toronto police seek 3 suspects wanted in connection with alleged fraud involving pizza deliveries

One “pretended to be a pizza delivery person,” a press release from Toronto police said. He entered a unit in the building and took a “large quantity” of cash from a safe.

The driver was described as five-foot-ten and 190 pounds. Police said he had black hair and wore a black mask, red hoodie, grey sweatpants and sandals with white socks. He carried a pizza box.

Read more: Man poses as pizza delivery driver, steals $1,500 from Regina woman

The passenger was five-foot-ten, 200 pounds and unshaven, according to police. He had a blue surgical mask, yellow hoodie and black sweat pants with a stripe on the side.

Police released images of both men and asked for assistance identifying them.

Suspect No. 2 and passenger View image in full screen
Suspect No. 2 and passenger. TPS/Supplied
