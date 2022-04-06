Toronto police release images of suspects in pizza delivery robbery scam

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing to the public for help after a man allegedly posed as a pizza delivery driver to rob a Toronto condo.

Officers responded to a call at a condo building in the area of Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West around 9:30 p.m. on March 22, police said.

A green Land Rover SUV without front license plates arrived outside a Toronto condo and two men entered the lobby, according to police.

One “pretended to be a pizza delivery person,” a press release from Toronto police said. He entered a unit in the building and took a “large quantity” of cash from a safe.

The driver was described as five-foot-ten and 190 pounds. Police said he had black hair and wore a black mask, red hoodie, grey sweatpants and sandals with white socks. He carried a pizza box.

The passenger was five-foot-ten, 200 pounds and unshaven, according to police. He had a blue surgical mask, yellow hoodie and black sweat pants with a stripe on the side.

Police released images of both men and asked for assistance identifying them.

