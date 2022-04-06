Menu

Crime

Former Winnipeg police dog Nero dies

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 3:44 pm
Winnipeg police service dog Nero with Sgt. Shawn Lowry.
Winnipeg police service dog Nero with Sgt. Shawn Lowry. Winnipeg police handout

Winnipeg police say a recently retired police dog has died.

Police service dog Nero died Tuesday, according to a release from police Wednesday.

Read more: New Winnipeg K9 recruits are ready to take a bite out of crime

Nero retired from service March 11.

Police say Nero was paired with Sgt. Shawn Lowry and had been certified in explosive detection since May 2017.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police Service welcomes newest K-9 recruits' Winnipeg Police Service welcomes newest K-9 recruits
Winnipeg Police Service welcomes newest K-9 recruits – Apr 5, 2018

Nero was also certified with the National Odour Recognition Testing program through the U.S. Department of Justice.

Last January Winnipeg police announced plans to build a permanent memorial garden to honour the service’s working dogs at the canine unit’s offices on Durand Road.

Read more: Winnipeg cops to memorialize canine sidekicks

At the time they said the garden will commemorate dogs who have been helping the service since 1971.

More information about the project is available on the city’s website.

— with files from Sam Thompson

Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagPolice dogs tagPolice Service Dog tagNero tagWinnipeg police dog tag

