Crime

Gods Lake Narrows women charged in fatal April 1 hit and run

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 3:47 pm
RCMP Gods Lake Narrows detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Gods Lake Narrows detachment. RCMP

Two women from Gods Lake Narrows have an upcoming court date after being charged with failing to stop at the scene of a fatal collision April 1.

Manitoba RCMP said the incident, which took place around 4 a.m. on Winter Road, just west of the community, was a hit and run.

Police found a damaged, abandoned vehicle stuck in the snow, and a seriously injured man farther down the road.

The victim, 22, was pronounced dead at the local nursing station.

Read more: Driver of 5-ton truck arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run, Winnipeg police say

Officers identified the vehicle involved in the crash and arrested two suspects, first a 29-year-old passenger, followed by the 34-year-old driver on Tuesday.

Both women were released from custody and scheduled to appear in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.

